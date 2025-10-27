Georgian Dream initiates process to ban UNM

The Georgian Dream - Democratic Georgia party has filed a request with the country's Constitutional Court to strip the party of former President Mikheil Saakashvili of its legal status. The grounds are the actions committed against Georgia by the former president's government.

The Constitutional Court of Georgia could revoke the legal status of the United National Movement (UNM) party. The corresponding lawsuit was filed by the Georgian Dream - Democratic Georgia, as announced by Speaker of Parliament Shalva Papuashvili.

"We are applying to the Constitutional Court with a demand to recognize specific parties as unconstitutional and to ban them," Shalva Papuashvili said.

It was reported that the basis for the lawsuit were the unlawful acts of Saakashvili's government, which were uncovered by a special commission.

This move follows the passage of a law in May 2025, which allows the court to ban any political party that promotes the views and ideologies of previously banned associations and groups.