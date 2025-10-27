Lavrov: Russia awaits official positive response from U.S. on New START

Moscow is waiting for Washington to give an official positive response to its proposal to extend the numerical limits under the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"Hopefully, we will get a positive response from the United States to the proposal that they, too, should agree to unilaterally adhere to the quantitative limits under the New START Treaty. President Trump has repeatedly made positive comments on that initiative put forward by President Putin. So, we expect that this positive feedback will transform into an official announcement," Sergey Lavrov said.

The Russian top diplomat said that progress is evident, but a "different atmosphere" in Russia-U.S. relations is needed to advance the treaty.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that Russia will be ready to maintain the central limits under New START for another year after it expires on February 5, 2026.