Hamas discovers bodies of two Israeli hostages

The radical Hamas movement announced the discovery of the bodies of two additional hostages believed to have been killed in Gaza.

The bodies were reportedly found late Tuesday evening. The victims were identified as Sahar Baruch and Amiram Cooper.

Earlier, Hamas officials had announced the recovery of another hostage’s body held by militants in Gaza. However, the transfer of his remains to the International Committee of the Red Cross was delayed amid allegations by Hamas that Israel violated the ceasefire in the enclave.

On October 28, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered a series of intense strikes against targets in the Gaza Strip. The decision was made during a meeting with military officials after Israel claimed that Hamas supporters violated the ceasefire by firing at Israeli troops in the Rafah area in southern Gaza. In response, the Israeli military targeted several military sites within the territory.