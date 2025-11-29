Araghchi and Kallas discuss Israel's actions in Middle East

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas held a phone call to discuss ties and regional developments.

In a telephone conversation with the EU foreign policy chief, the Iranian FM pointed to the continued violations of international law and flagrant violations of international law as a result of Israeli's actions in Gaza and Lebanon, emphasizing the responsibility of the international community to end the regime's crimes.

The two sides emphasized the importance of continuing contacts and consultations between Iran and the European parties to exchange views on the regional and international matters.