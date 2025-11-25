Vestnik Kavkaza

Azerbaijan congratulates Türkiye and Australia on COP31

Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has congratulated Türkiye on being selected to host COP31 and Australia on being selected as the President of Negotiations.

"As the President of COP29, Azerbaijan will spare no effort in supporting the successful implementation of this important mission. We wish both countries every success and are confident that COP31 will make important contributions to global efforts in combating climate change," the publication reads.

Turkey is set to physically host COP31 in November 2026, while Australia will take on the role of President of Negotiations.

