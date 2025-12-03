Vestnik Kavkaza

Azerbaijani MP pays working visit to Austria

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Today, Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov left for a working visit to Vienna, Austria, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

The visit schedules Bayramov's participation and delivery of a speech at the 32nd meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) on December 4-5, as well as meetings with officials of other countries participating in the event.

The 32nd Ministerial Council meeting of the OSCE will be held on 4-5 December 2025 in Vienna, Austria. It will convene foreign ministers from 57 participating states and 11 partners for cooperation.

