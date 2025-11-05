Belgium partially unfreezing Russians’ assets - report

Belgian depository Euroclear has begun unfreezing Russian investors’ assets without obtaining a license from the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), RBC news agency reported quoting a large broker that deals with the unfreezing of such assets.
The press service of the National Settlement Depository (NSD) also confirmed that they had received explanations from Euroclear.
"The NSD continues to assist clients in unblocking assets. Clarifications on the procedure for unblocking the assets were received from Euroclear, and the information was transmitted to NSD's clients," a depository source said.