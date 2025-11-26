Chinese President Xi Jinping called for an immediate and lasting ceasefire in Gaza and urged the international community to step up efforts to support the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people.

He said the Palestinian issue lies at the heart of the Middle East conflict, affecting international fairness, justice and regional stability.

"As a permanent member of the UN Security Council, China firmly supports the just cause of the Palestinian people to restore their legitimate national rights," Xi said.

According to him, China will continue to work with the international community to make unremitting efforts for a comprehensive, just and lasting settlement of the Palestinian issue at an early date.

Xi stressed the urgency of swiftly improving the humanitarian situation in Gaza and alleviating the suffering of the Palestinian people and said the Palestinian issue is also a test of the effectiveness of the global governance system.

The Chinese leader called on nations to confront the root causes of the Palestinian issue, shoulder responsibility, take strong actions, correct historical injustices and uphold fairness and justice.