Hamas ready to withdraw from Gaza "yellow zone"

Hamas has notified the mediators about its readiness to withdraw its forces from Israel-controlled areas in the Gaza Strip, senior Hamas official Ismail Radwan said.

"We have notified the mediators that we are ready to withdraw fighters from the yellow zone," Ismail Radwan said.

He referred to the so-called yellow line, or a boundary where the Israeli army has pulled back to as part of the ceasefire deal, Al Jazeera reported.

The official also said that Hamas is set to settle the problem of returning remains of Israeli hostages as soon as possible and reiterated that the organization is committed to the ceasefire.

At the same time, Radwan noted that Hamas continues to report ceasefire violations by Israel.

Hamas militants holed up in the Israeli-held Rafah area of Gaza will not surrender to Israel, the group's armed wing said, urging mediators to find a solution to a crisis that threatens the month-old ceasefire.

Sources close to mediation efforts said earlier that militants could surrender their arms in exchange for passage to other areas of the enclave under a proposal aimed at resolving the stalemate.