The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) maintains regular contact with Tehran in order to fully resume inspections of Iran’s nuclear facilities, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said, addressing the agency’s Board of Governors.

"IAEA inspectors are back in the Islamic Republic of Iran and have carried out inspections and design information verifications at many of the facilities unaffected by June’s military attacks. But more engagement is needed to restore full inspections," Grossi said.

According to the IAEA chief, he is "in regular contact with Tehran."

Earlier, the top diplomats of G7 member states issued a statement urging Iran to fully restore cooperation with the IAEA, particularly resuming inspections of its nuclear facilities, and engage in direct talks with the U.S. The Iranian Foreign Ministry slammed the call as hypocrisy as the statement had failed to mention the role of Israel and the U.S. in escalating the crisis.

Iran suspended IAEA inspections after the launch of Israel’s military operation against Tehran and U.S. strikes on its nuclear sites. The activities partially resumed later as a result of talks between Tehran and the agency.