Iran ready for 'real' talks with US --Larijani

Iran is ready to hold "real" talks on its nuclear program with the United States that will not lead to an outcome pre-set by Washington, Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council Ali Larijani said.

"We accept real negotiations, not artificial ones, and the outcome of any negotiations must not be predetermined," Ali Larijani said.

The senior Iranian security also dismissed as "self-deception" Americans’ attempts to portray themselves as "the turning point of any global development," Tasnim reported.

