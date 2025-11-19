Iran releases tanker seized in Strait of Hormuz

Iran released a tanker, five days after seizing it in the Gulf, the vessel's manager Columbia Shipmanagement said.

The 21 crew members of the Marshall Islands-flagged fuel product tanker Talara were all safe.

Talara had been en route to Singapore from the UAE when it was intercepted by Iran's Revolutionary Guards on Friday.

On Saturday, Iran confirmed initial reports that it had seized a tanker over alleged violations and had diverted it into Iranian territorial waters.

The vessel was released at 04:42 local (01:12 GMT) on November 19, Columbia Shipmanagement said, adding that no allegations had been made against the vessel, her crew or the vessel’s managers and owners.