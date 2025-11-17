Iran to host Pakistan-Afghanistan reconciliation summit

Iran's Foreign Ministry has announced plans to host a meeting in mid-December amid rising tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan. Tehran also intends to bring Russia into the negotiating process.

Tehran's suggestion to organize a meeting on Afghanistan comes as relations between Kabul and Islamabad have deteriorated, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister, Saeed Khatibzadeh said.

He emphasized that the meeting is expected to take place in a month. Neighboring countries of Afghanistan will be invited, and the presence of representatives from Russia and China is also anticipated.

"The agenda includes highly important issues at the regional level—specifically, how we can help Afghanistan and support stability by using regional mechanisms," Khatibzadeh said.

The diplomat stressed that Iran has already taken a number of "effective steps" toward normalizing relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan. Iran had previously expressed its readiness to act as a mediator to resolve the situation.