Iran to open general consulate in Turkey's Van

An Iranian general consulate will soon be opened in the Turkish city of Van, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi said at a joint press conference with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in Tehran.

According to him, the new consulate will give fresh momentum to bilateral relations and increase the number of Iranian consulates general in Türkiye. Beyond standard consular functions, it will also promote cooperation between the border provinces of the two countries, Trend reported.

The Iranian minister emphasized that Iran and Türkiye are not only neighbors but also friendly nations with deep historical and cultural ties. He noted that the countries’ borders have long been ones of peace and friendship. In this context, 2025 has been declared the 'Year of Iran-Türkiye Culture' the diplomat added.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan visited Tehran on November 30 for discussions with Iranian officials.