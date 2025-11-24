Vestnik Kavkaza

Israel liquidates Hezbollah chief-of-staff in Lebanon

Israel delivered a strike on a Beirut targeting the Hezbollah chief-of-staff, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said.

"A short while ago, in the heart of Beirut, the IDF attacked the Hezbollah Chief-of-Staff, who had been leading the terrorist organization's buildup and rearmament," the statement reads.

It was noted that Israel will "continue to do everything necessary to prevent Hezbollah from re-establishing its threat capability."

Hezbollah has confirmed the death of its commander Haytham Ali Tabtabai in Lebanon.

