Israel approves 1st reading of terrorists death penalty bill

The Israeli Knesset approved in a first reading a bill allowing the execution of terrorists.

The bill passed late Monday by a vote of 39 in favor and 16 against out of 120 members, the Israeli Broadcasting Authority (KAN) reported.

During the session, a heated argument broke out between Arab lawmaker Ayman Odeh and far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, nearly escalating into a physical confrontation.

The legislation was proposed by Ben-Gvir’s far-right Jewish Power party, and before being brought to a vote, it was referred to Knesset committees for preparation ahead of its second and third readings, required for final approval.

