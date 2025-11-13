Vestnik Kavkaza

Kremlin sets date for Putin's major press conference

The date for Russian President Vladimir Putin's major press conference has already been set, active preparations for the event are underway, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced.

"The date has been set. Preparations are underway," Peskov said.

The presidential administration will inform the public of all the details in due time, he noted.

"We will update you on the details in a timely manner," Peskov said.

Earlier, Peskov said that President Vladimir Putin’s major press conference, combined with a nationwide Q&A session, is scheduled for mid-December. He added that organizers will begin collecting questions two weeks before the event, including through the use of AI technologies.

