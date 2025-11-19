Maria Zakharova to Vestnik Kavkaza: Moscow to Support Baku-Yerevan Decision on Next "3+3" Meeting

Russia anticipates swift Azerbaijani-Armenian agreement regarding the upcoming "3+3" regional consultation venue, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova confirmed during her weekly briefing, responding to a Vestnik Kavkaza correspondent's question.

Zakharova noted the next "3+3" foreign ministers' meeting will be held in either Baku or Yerevan.

"We hope our Azerbaijani and Armenian partners will quckly determine ministerial meeting sequencing through package agreement, establishing this year's and next year's hosts. For our part, we will support our colleagues' joint decision. This year, the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides have held bilateral meetings on numerous occasions in Abu Dhabi, Washington, and Dushanbe. We hope that such direct contacts will help resolve this issue",

the Russian diplomat said.

The spokesperson highlighted "3+3" participant collaboration's importance for South Caucasus multilateral cooperation.

"Regarding the 3+3 format comprising Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia, Russia, Iran, and Türkiye - establishment continues through three completed consultations operating on "regional solutions for regional problems" principle. Focus remains on synchronized development of the participating countries in the economy, energy, transport, and culture, supplemented by expert community engagement. We believe all members' active participation, including , of course, Georgia, to whom our doors are open, will contribute to the stability and prosperity of the entire region",

Maria Zakharova said.

The previous "3+3" ministerial consultation occurred in Istanbul on October 18 last year