Relocating Iran’s capital from Tehran is no longer a choice but a mandatory step, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said.

He explained that over the past year, following the government’s initial announcement to relocate the capital, the available budget was insufficient to implement the move.

The president emphasized that Tehran can no longer accommodate the city’s population growth or increasing construction demands. While further development remains possible, the city’s water shortages present an insurmountable constraint.

According to him, transporting one cubic meter of water from the Persian Gulf to Tehran costs approximately 5 million rials (about $8.3), so allocating such resources is not justifiable.

"Consequently, it is imperative to develop a scientific and comprehensive plan for the country’s future," Pezeshkian said.

The law mandating the relocation of Iran’s capital from Tehran was approved in 2015 but has not yet been implemented.