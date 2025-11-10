Nebenzia says ceasefire in Gaza fragile

The ceasefire in the Gaza Strip is quite fragile, and we shouldn't be complacent, Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vassily Nebenzia said.

According to him, everyone at the UN is focused on Gaza, because "a monstrous tragedy has occurred there over these two years".

"Thank God that a ceasefire has been reached. It's quite fragile, we shouldn't be complacent. This ceasefire must continue," Nebenzia said.

The diplomat noted that with this important step, they cannot forget about the two-state solution to the Palestinian problem, which has been an unfulfilled UN mandate for 80 years.

The ceasefire agreement between Israel and the Palestinian movement Hamas in the Gaza Strip came into effect on October 10.