Pope Leo XIV discuss situation in Gaza with Abbas

Pope Leo XIV met with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on November 6, according to an official Holy See announcement.

The central topic of discussion was the current situation in the Gaza Strip.

"During the cordial talks, it was recognized that there is an urgent need to provide assistance to the civilian population in Gaza and to end the conflict by pursuing a two-State solution",

the Holy See press service reported.

The meeting occured 10 years after the Vatican's formal recognition of Palestinian statehood.

This marks Abbas's first audience with Pope Leo XIV, following previous meetings with former Pope Francis, who died in April 2025.