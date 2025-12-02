Russia preparing for nuclear plant tender in Saudi Arabia

The Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom is currently preparing tender documents for a nuclear power plant in Saudi Arabia, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said.

According to him, Saudi Arabian authorities are to determine the exact date of the tender but it has not yet been designated.

"Tender preparations are underway - this is the stage now," Novak said.

The official also noted that Russia offers deliveries of liquefied natural gas to Saudi Arabia, while participation of Saudi companies in Russian LNG projects is not being discussed.