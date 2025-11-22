Russia maintains leading position in tourist flow to Turkey

Nearly 6.4 million Russian tourists have visited Turkey since the start of the year, confirming Russia's leading position in the tourist flow to the country.

The number of Russian tourists in Turkey was the most significant from January to October, reaching almost 6.4 million people.

According to Turkey's Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the country welcomed over 47.2 million foreign visitors in the first ten months, with Russian citizens forming the largest group.

From the beginning of the year, a total of 6,391,093 visits were made from Russia to Turkey, representing a 2.25% increase compared to the same period last year.

Tourists from Germany ranked second with 6,201,120 visits (a 1.9% increase), followed by the United Kingdom in third place with 4,052,941 visits (a 2.25% increase). Iran and Bulgaria also made it into the top five, with approximately 2.5 million and 2.3 million visitors, respectively.

These five countries collectively account for nearly half of all foreign tourist arrivals in Turkey.

Where do Russians vacation in Turkey?

When traveling to Turkey, Russian tourists most frequently choose destinations such as: