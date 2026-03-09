Strikes on Iran damage Isfahan listed as UNESCO World Heritage site

The Chehel Sotoun Palace, or Palace of Forty Columns, in the Iranian city of Isfahan, part of which is included in the UNESCO World Heritage List, was significantly damaged by U.S. and Israeli strikes, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said.

"After hitting Golestan Palace in Tehran, the U.S. and Israel damaged another cultural heritage site of outstanding universal significance in the city of Isfahan: Chehel Sotoun Palace, a UNESCO World Heritage site within Naqsh-e Jahan Square," Esmaeil Baghaei said.

He urged the world not to remain silent.

Last week, the Golestan Palace in Tehran has been damaged following a nearby airstrike.