Türkiye and Armenia to increase flights

Armenia and Türkiye have reached an agreement to increase flights between the two countries, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said during his address at the Orbeli Forum on "Establishing Peace and Multilateral Cooperation" held in Yerevan.

The minister indicated that, despite decades of closed borders between Armenia and Turkey, some level of interaction has persisted, encompassing travel, trade, and flights.

"An agreement has been established to boost the number of flights from Turkey to Armenia - specifically to Yerevan and Gyumri, and correspondingly, from those locations to Istanbul and, I believe, also to Ankara," Mirzoyan said.

The FM noted that political dialogue with Türkiye is very intensive and substantive, and other confidence-building measures are also being discussed to compensate for the lack of diplomatic relations and the closed border.