Vestnik Kavkaza

Turkish committee to visit PKK leader in prison

Turkish committee to visit PKK leader in prison
© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

A Turkish parliamentary committee set up to oversee a new peace initiative with the PKK will meet with the group’s leader, Abdullah Ocalan, in prison.

A cross-party committee voted in favor of sending a delegation to the meeting, state broadcaster TRT reported. It was not immediately clear when the visit would take place.

Previously, only a delegation from Turkey’s pro-Kurdish political party had met with Ocalan to discuss the peace efforts.

The main opposition Republican People’s Party, or CHP did not participate in the vote and has refused to take part in the visit.

265 views

Gallery

All galleries

Content

Topics

Plots

Persons

Countries

We use cookies and collect personal data through Yandex.Metrica in order to provide you with the best possible experience on our website.