Turkish committee to visit PKK leader in prison

A Turkish parliamentary committee set up to oversee a new peace initiative with the PKK will meet with the group’s leader, Abdullah Ocalan, in prison.

A cross-party committee voted in favor of sending a delegation to the meeting, state broadcaster TRT reported. It was not immediately clear when the visit would take place.

Previously, only a delegation from Turkey’s pro-Kurdish political party had met with Ocalan to discuss the peace efforts.

The main opposition Republican People’s Party, or CHP did not participate in the vote and has refused to take part in the visit.