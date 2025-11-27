Turkish minister reveals Zangezur corridor commission timeline

The Zangezur corridor will be fully commissioned in 2029-2030, Turkish Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Abdulkadir Uraloglu said.

The minister recalled that Türkiye is an important link in the Middle Corridor.

He noted that at present, they are not able to transport the desired volume of cargo, but they are increasing this potential through the routes via Baku, Tbilisi and the Caspian Sea.