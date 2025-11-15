U.S. intends to discuss reductions in nuclear arsenals with Russia and China

U.S. President Donald Trump has said that he would like to hold a meeting between Russia, the United States, and China to discuss reductions in nuclear arsenals.

"What I would like to do is denuclearize, in other words, where we have a meeting primarily of the top three [nuclear powers] to cut back on nuclear weapons. We’re number one, Russia's number two, China's number three," Trump said aboard Air Force One.

According to him, the United States has "more nuclear weapons than any other country".

"Russia is second, and China is a distant third, but within four or five years, they're going to be up with us," Trump said.

U.S. nuclear tests

The U.S. leader also said that Washington administration intends to conduct nuclear tests fairly soon.

"We will do nuclear testing," Trump said.

Asked whether a warhead will be exploded during the testing, he declined to answer the question.

"I don't want to tell you about that, but we will do nuclear testing like other countries do. We have more nuclear weapons than any other country," Trump said.

The U.S. president recalled that he ensured the modernization of nuclear weapons and the production of some of their parts.

"I'm the one that renovated them and built some, and I hated to do it, but I had no choice, because they [other countries] have it," Trump said.

In late October, Trump announced that he had instructed the Pentagon to immediately resume nuclear weapons testing, justifying this by saying that some other countries were already allegedly acting in this way.