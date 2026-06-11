Today, the country celebrates Russia Day, the main holiday of the Russian Federation statehood. The staff of Vestnik Kavkaza wishes everyone prosperity and success.

The staff of the Vestnik Kavkaza news agency congratulates all Russians and friends of our country living around the world on Russia Day.

Russia Day is celebrated in the Russian Federation annually on June 12. It is a unifying holiday: people of different nationalities, religions, ages, and beliefs feel themselves as part of one country. This day celebrates the statehood of Russia and marks the starting point of our country's modern history.

The holiday was established in honor of the adoption of the Declaration of State Sovereignty of the Russian Federation. June 12 was first declared a non-working day in 1991, and since 1992, Russia Day is an official national holiday.