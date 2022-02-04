Putin and Scholz to meet in Moscow on February 15

4 Feb. 16:30

Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will hold talks in Moscow on February 15, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.

"Mr. Scholz will visit Moscow on February 15," the Kremlin spokesman said. According to him, the leaders will hold "substantive bilateral talks" and a press conference on the results will take place.

According to the Kremlin press service, the sides plan to discuss "topical issues of bilateral and international agenda, including the topics linked to providing long-term and legally binding security guarantees to Russia and ironing out the internal Ukrainian crisis."

This will be the first face-to-face meeting between Putin and Scholz, who took office as German chancellor late last year. On December 21, Scholz and Putin had a phone conversation.