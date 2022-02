5 Feb. 13:00

Azerbaijani Azeri Light oil brand rose on the world market by $4.23 (4.44%) to $99.03.

In addition, in the Turkish port of Ceyhan, the price of Azeri Light rose by $4.23 to $98.39 per barrel.

It should be noted that the benchmark prices are also growing. In particular, the cost of URALS oil, sold by Azerbaijan from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk via the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline, increased by $9.56 to $97.37 per barrel.