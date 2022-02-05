Gazprom: 85% of gas pumped in summer already been taken from European underground storage facilities

5 Feb. 18:49

As of the beginning of this month, European underground gas storage facilities have already been emptied by 85% of the "blue fuel" volume pumped there in the summer, Gazprom reports, citing Gas Infrastructure Europe data.

Фs of February 3, the volume of active gas in European UGS facilities was 27%, or 13.4 billion cubic meters, less than the level of 2021. Moreover, since January 11, the level of reserves in them has been falling to record lows for a long-term observation period: by February 3, stocks are 2.7 billion cubic meters less than the minimum figure for this date, TASS writes.

Ukrainian UGS reserves also set anti-records: they fell to 11.2 billion cubic meters. It is 46.5% lower than last year and 4.1 billion cubic meters less than at the start of injection in April 2021.

In general, UGS facilities in Europe are 36.7% full, while in Germany and France they are already empty by two thirds.