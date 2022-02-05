Ilham Aliyev calls Turkish president infected with coronavirus

5 Feb. 22:21

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev called Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Earlier today, the Turkish leader reported that he and the First Lady had contracted an "omicron" strain of coronavirus.

Ilham Aliyev, on his behalf and on behalf of First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva, wished Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his wife Emin Erdoğan a speedy recovery.

The President of Turkey thanked Ilham Aliyev and Mehriban Aliyeva for himself and Emine Erdoğan for their attention.

In addition, during this telephone conversation, the heads of state exchanged views on various aspects of the Azerbaijani-Turkish brotherhood and friendship.