Russia’s Sputnik Light Covid vaccine registered in India

7 Feb. 16:30

Russia’s Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said on Sunday that the Sputnik Light one-dose coronavirus vaccine has been registered in India.

"The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF, Russia’s sovereign wealth fund) announces the Russian one-shot Sputnik Light vaccine against coronavirus has been authorized by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI)," it said.

"Thus Sputnik Light has been registered in more than 30 countries with total population of over 2.5 billion people. A number of countries, including Argentina, Bahrain, UAE, San Marino and Philippines, have already authorized Sputnik Light as a universal booster," the RDIF said.

According to the latest data of Johns Hopkins University, since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, India has reported 42,188,138 cases and 19,501,979 coronavirus-associated deaths. As many as 1,696,113,017 coronavirus vaccine doses have been used in India.