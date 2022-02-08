Armenia's parliamentary committee declines draft law to raise minimum wage

8 Feb. 10:00

The Armenian parliamentary committee on labor and social affairs has declined a draft law motioned by the opposition Hayastan (Armenia) alliance, which calls for raising the minimum wage from 68,000 to 100,000 drams.

To ground the draft law the opposition cited the cost of the minimum consumer basket, which is now equal to 73,000 drams.

Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Ruben Sargsyan argued that the adoption of the draft law would be an additional burden on the private sector, ARKA reported.

He noted that the salaries of some officials, particularly Cabinet ministers, are linked to the law on minimum wage and in case of its rise, the remuneration of the officials would also increase.

Earlier, Ruben Sargsyan said that the minimum wage in Armenia will rise to 85,000 drams until 2026.