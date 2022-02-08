Macron: Zelensky is ready to implement the Minsk agreements

8 Feb. 18:30

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed his readiness to implement the Minsk agreements, French leader Emmanuel Macron said after the bilateral talks in Kiev.

According to him, the evening before, together with Russian President Vladimir Putin, they had been discussing the issue of the Minsk agreements a long time, and the Russian leader confirmed his readiness to comply with them.

"And thank you that during our negotiations (in Kiev) you confirmed your desire to implement these agreements", RIA Novosti quoted Macron.

The French President added that Zelensky had declared Ukraine's commitment to the ceasefire maintenance in Donbas.

Macron stated that his talks with Putin and Zelensky "made it possible to make progress in building stability and security in the region".

The French leader noted that he hoped for a stable de-escalation of the conflict in Ukraine."In the course of these exchanges of views, I managed to obtain commitments from Presidents Putin and Zelensky to act strictly on the basis of the Minsk agreements," he said.