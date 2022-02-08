Day 5 of 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing turns out to be "bronze" for Russia

8 Feb. 19:31

On the fifth day of the Olympic Games in Beijing, ten sets of medals were awarded. Athletes competed for awards in biathlon, alpine skiing, freestyle, snowboarding, curling and skiing.

This day was less successful for the Russian team. Nevertheless, Russian snowboarder Vic Wild won the bronze medal at the Beijing Olympics. He became the third in the discipline of parallel giant slalom. Immediately after the end of the competition, the athlete hinted at the end of his sports career. "I don’t know yet. I’ll think about this issue for a few days and only then decide", Wilde said.

Skier Alexander Terentiev brought another bronze medal. He came third in the sprint, covering 1.4 km in 2 minutes 59.37 seconds. The Norwegian Johannes Klæbo won in this discipline with a result of 2:58.06, the silver went to the representative of Italy Federico Pellegrino (2:58.32). Two more Russians who participated in the race - Artem Maltsev and Sergey Ustyugov took 5th and 8th places respectively.

Biathletes were one step away from medals today. Russian Maxim Tsvetkov was one step away from the podium in the individual race among men (34.9 - 1 miss), losing to Frenchman Quentin Fillon-Maillet (48.47.4 (2) - gold), the representative of Belarus Anton Smolsky (14.8 ( 0) - silver) and Norwegian Johannes Bø (31.1 (2) - bronze). Alexander Loginov and Eduard Latypov also had chances for medals, but misses at the last firing lines deprived the biathletes of the fight for the podium.

According to the results of the fifth day of the Olympics, the Swedish team strengthened its leadership in the medal standings (four golds, one silver and one bronze). Russia with two gold, three silver and five bronze medals is in fifth place.