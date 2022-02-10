Turkey continues to try to "reduce tensions between Russia and Ukraine"

10 Feb. 20:22

In a telephone conversation with his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, indicated that Ankara does not abandon attempts to reduce tensions between Moscow and Kiev.

"President Erdoğan said that [Turkey] is closely monitoring tensions between Russia and Ukraine, and noted that [Turkey] continues its efforts to reduce tensions", Erdoğan's administration said on Thursday.

Erdoğan and Duda also discussed issues of strengthening bilateral relations. The Turkish leader expressed his desire to develop relations between the two countries "in all areas and to crown the strategic partnership with the creation of a mechanism for a high-level strategic cooperation council".

Let us remind you that in Moscow, statements about a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine, made in the West, are assessed as idle and groundless.