Foreign Ministers of Ukraine and Turkey discuss issues of military-technical cooperation

On Saturday, February 12, the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and Turkey Dmitry Kuleba and Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu held a telephone conversation. The head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry wrote about this on his page on the social network Twitter

He stressed that he had a meaningful conversation with his Turkish counterpart and friend about the Russian-created security crisis and threats in the Azov and Black Seas, diplomatic ways to reduce tension.

"I welcome the active efforts of Ankara. We discussed the development of military-technical cooperation between Ukraine and Turkey", Kuleba said.