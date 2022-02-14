Georgia's ruling party to establish women's organisation

14 Feb. 10:40

The ruling Georgian Dream (GD) party is going to establish an organisation for women in order to promote women's participation in politics, GD Head Irakli Kobakhidze announced.

Kobakhidze said the organisation will assist the women in the party in career growth and professional development.

GD chair noted the ruling party will be holding organisational meetings in Georgian regions for female party members by the end of next week.

GD officials have already held meetings with women employed at local organisations in Mtskheta-Mtianeti, Shida Kartli and Samtskhe-Javakheti regions.