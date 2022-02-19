43% of Russians consider Russia's foreign policy successful

19 Feb. 13:35

According to a survey conducted by the Public Opinion Foundation, less than half of Russians consider the foreign policy of the Russian Federation successful.

43% of respondents consider Russia's foreign policy successful, among fellow citizens over 60, the share of the confidence is bigger - 46%.

Respondents cited the participation of the Russian military in the CSTO peacekeeping operation in Kazakhstan, countering US and NATO threats, and military support to Syria as examples of success.

Every fourth (26%) Russian does not consider the country's foreign policy successes.