Putin and Macron agree to call Trilateral Contact Group meeting - Paris

21 Feb. 9:20

Russian and French Presidents, Vladimir Putin and Emmanuel Macron, have spoken in favor of ceasing fire in eastern Ukraine, the Elysee Palace said after their telephone conversation.

The two presidents agreed "on the resumption of the work in the Normandy format," including "on the basis of recent exchanges and Ukraine’s proposals," it said, adding that the president also spoke in favor of "calling a Trilateral Contact Group meeting to receive ceasefire commitments from all the parties."

"The two heads of state will take all useful measures to avoid escalation, reduce the risks and preserve peace," it said.

The telephone call lasted for one hour and 45 minutes. After that, Macron had a sixty-minute telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky.