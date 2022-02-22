Limitations on public events, gatherings in Georgia to be eased since March

22 Feb. 17:00

A range of Covid-19-related limitations on public events and gatherings will begin to be eased in Georgia starting next month.

The move by the Interagency Coordination Council, the body overseeing pandemic-related regulations and limits in the country, was announced after a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili noted the country had reached the peak of the Omicron strain cases, allowing for a gradual lifting of restrictions.

According to the decision of the council, weddings and funerals will be allowed to be held starting March 1, while clubs will be permitted to operate at 60% capacity. Giorgi Gibradze, the Chief of the Operational Staff of the council, said the easing of restrictions would also affect food services and travel restrictions.

Conferences, trainings and seminars will be allowed without any restrictions starting March 15, removing the current limitation of 70 people for the gatherings.

Gibradze also said the council would look into further easing of restrictions next month, adding “everything depends on the epidemiological situation.”

The latest decisions of the Interagency Coordination Council include the following:

The Georgia-Russia rugby match, scheduled for February 27, will host 50 percent capacity of spectators;

Starting March 1, all fully vaccinated foreign nationals/residents will be free to enter the country by air, land and sea; non-vaccinated individuals will need to submit a PCR test valid for 72 hours;

In case of Georgian citizens entering the country with PCR test results, the requirement of presenting the proof on the third day is lifted. In case of an absence of PCR test results, the eight-day self-isolation requirement is reduced to five days;

Due to the easing of regulations, the Remotely from Georgia state programme will be cancelled;

The limitation of 10 individuals allowed at each table in the open space in food venues will be raised to 15;

Instead of the limit of six people, 10 individuals will be allowed in the same closed space;

Social events (parties, birthdays, weddings) will be allowed with tables of no more than 10 people in closed spaces, and 15 individuals in open spaces;

Quarantine hotels will be scrapped starting March 1;

The requirement for venues and establishments to use temperature screening and disinfection barriers will be removed;

Restrictions on buffet services are lifted;

Clubs are allowed to operate from March 4 at 60 percent capacity;

Conferences, seminars and trainings are allowed from March 15 without restrictions;

Meetings of the Interagency Coordination Council will be held every two weeks, instead of every week.

During the coronavirus pandemic, social events were banned in Georgia, with venues that violated the rules fined 10,000 GEL ($3,300) for hosting such occasions.