Exhibition "Azerbaijani carpet" opens at VDNKh

22 Feb. 18:25

A free exhibition "Azerbaijani carpet - a new look" has been opened in the "Azerbaijan" pavilion at VDNKh.

The exposition was prepared by young artists and designers from Azerbaijan together with the creative team of Azerkhalcha, one of the most famous Azerbaijani manufacturers of handmade carpets and rugs.

Besides, the pavilion presents the literary project "From Mouth to Mouth". The poem "Seven Beauties" by the classic of Azerbaijani poetry Nizami Ganjavi is read online by Mikhail Piotrovsky, Zelfira Tregulova, Alexander Sedov and other Russian cultural and art figures.

The events in the pavilion "Azerbaijan" at VDNH are held within the framework of the festival "Days of Azerbaijan in Moscow", which is dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Russia.