US supports German suspension of Nord Stream-2

22 Feb. 19:57

The United States welcomes Germany's decision to suspend certification of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in response to Russia's recognition of the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR), White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.

According to her, U.S. leader Joe Biden has made it clear that if Russia invades Ukraine, we will work with Germany to ensure that Nord Stream 2 does not go any further. "We consulted closely with Germany the night before and welcome their announcement", Psaki said, adding that today "we will announce our own measures after this".