Putin and Aliyev sign declaration on allied cooperation

22 Feb. 20:35

Presidents of Russia and Azerbaijan Vladimir Putin and Ilham Aliyev signed a declaration on allied cooperation following a meeting in the Kremlin.

The Head of State of the Russian Federation had previously stated that the document was timed to coincide with "a notable event in our bilateral relations - the thirtieth anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations".

According to Putin, the signing of the declaration is a stage in the development of Russian-Azerbaijani relations.

The head of the Azerbaijani state, in turn, stressed that "the declaration is quite extensive, with more than 40 points, it covers the most important areas of our interaction and <...> will be of great importance for the future of our bilateral relations".

Further, Ilham Aliyev drew attention to the fact that the document "will definitely have a very positive impact" for the two countries, their interaction, as well as for security in the region.