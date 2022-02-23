U.S. preparing sanctions on Russia’s Sberbank, VTB

23 Feb. 9:00

The U.S. is ready to impose sanctions against Russian banks Sberbank and VTB if necessary, a high-ranked representative of the U.S. administration told a briefing on the U.S’ new sanctions imposed against Moscow.

"Let me be totally clear, no Russian financial institution is safe. If this invasion proceeds, we are ready to press a button to take further action on the largest Russian financial institutions, including Sberbank and VTB, which collectively hold almost $750 billion in assets," he said.

On February 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized the sovereignty of the DPR and LPR (the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics). Subsequent agreements on friendship, cooperation, and mutual assistance were signed with their leaders. Putin instructed the Russian Foreign Ministry to establish diplomatic relations with the DPR and LPR, and the Russian Defense Ministry was instructed to ensure the maintenance of peace on their territories.