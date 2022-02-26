Kyrgyz President supports Russia in its demilitarization operation in Ukraine

26 Feb. 13:15

Today, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov held a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin. He expressed support for Russia's actions to protect the civilian population of Donbas, the Kremlin's press service reports.

"Sadyr Zhaparov, noting Kyiv's responsibility for the failure of the Minsk agreements, expressed support for decisive actions by the Russian side to protect the civilian population of Donbas," the message reads, RIA Novosti reports.

The Presidents discussed the situation in Ukraine and reaffirmed their mutual disposition to comprehensively strengthen Russian-Kyrgyz relations of strategic partnership and alliance.