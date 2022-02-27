EU to consider sending lethal weapons to Ukraine

27 Feb. 16:20

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell will address to the EU Council with a proposal to finance the supply of lethal weapons and fuel to Ukraine. This is stated in a statement by the EU Council, published on the eve of an emergency meeting of foreign ministers.

"I will invite ministers to use the European Peace Facility for two emergency measures. They are aimed at financing the supply of lethal materials for the heroic Ukrainian army <...>, as well as providing urgently needed non-lethal means, such as fuel", TASS quotes the head of the European diplomacy.

Let us remind you that on the evening of February 27, EU foreign ministers will hold an emergency online meeting on Ukraine.