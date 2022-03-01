Disney, Warner Bros. suspending film releases in Russia

1 Mar. 9:40

The Walt Disney Company and Warner Bros. halt all future theatrical film releases in Russia, CNBC said.

"Given the unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and the tragic humanitarian crisis, we are pausing the release of theatrical films in Russia, including the upcoming ‘Turning Red’ from Pixar," The Walt Disney Company said in a statement Monday, CNBC reported. The management of the company will make future business decisions based on the evolving situation, it added.

Warner Bros. informed it was pausing the release of "The Batman" in Russia "in light of the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine," according to CNBC.

"We will continue to monitor the situation as it evolves," the company said in a statement. "We hope for a swift and peaceful resolution to this tragedy."